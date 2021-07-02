Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Drops By 42.0%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 88,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.