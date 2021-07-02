Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Declines By 56.1%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

RNGR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,279. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

