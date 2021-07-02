Short Interest in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Declines By 54.0%

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 331,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Shares of RVI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 113,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,945. Retail Value has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.