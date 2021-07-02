Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Increases By 101.2%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SAXPY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

SAXPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

