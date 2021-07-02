Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Decreases By 43.3%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 1,531,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.9 days.

SAPIF remained flat at $$29.79 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051. Saputo has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

