Short Interest in Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Decreases By 39.9%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC opened at $2.49 on Friday. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
