Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rises By 159.0%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 159.0% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.0 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded SMA Solar Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SMA Solar Technology stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

