Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 27.9%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Taitron Components news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TAIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.