Short Interest in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Drops By 46.3%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 31st total of 575,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 1,266.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384,302 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 902.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 6,400.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 124,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 622.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 208,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

TLGT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,795. Teligent has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

