Short Interest in Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Decreases By 59.0%

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Terra Energy & Resource Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Terra Energy & Resource Technologies alerts:

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.