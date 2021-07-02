Short Interest in Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Decreases By 59.0%

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Terra Energy & Resource Technologies stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.
Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.