Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Drops By 50.2%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Graystone stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,843. The Graystone has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

About The Graystone

The Graystone Co Inc engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. Its projects include Gorilla, Graystone II, and Graystone III located in Loreto and Amazonas, Peru. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

