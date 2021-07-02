Short Interest in The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Drops By 50.2%

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Graystone stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,843. The Graystone has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
About The Graystone
