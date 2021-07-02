Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Expands By 100.0%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,617. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.