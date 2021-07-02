Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Rises By 130.4%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 102,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter.

TPZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. 3,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

