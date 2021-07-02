Short Interest in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Declines By 42.5%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,020,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 27,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $21.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

