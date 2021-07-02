Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Expands By 57.1%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

