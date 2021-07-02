Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Rises By 64.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

West African Resources stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

