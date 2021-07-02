Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Rises By 64.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.
West African Resources stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $0.93.
West African Resources Company Profile
See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.