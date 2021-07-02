Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

SIEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $79.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

