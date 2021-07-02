Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $37,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.