Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $12.36 on Friday. Sims has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.58.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.