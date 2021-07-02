Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,729,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

