Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SHI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,783. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.26. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

