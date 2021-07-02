Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.51

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.51 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113.51 ($1.48), with a volume of 1100754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34). Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 7,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

