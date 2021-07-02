SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SiTime worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.20 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.