SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

SITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.25. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.20 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,635 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $2,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SiTime by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.