Skrumble Network One Day Volume Hits $180,807.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $180,807.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,056.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.