Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 809,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,047,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

About Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based therapeutics for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is THCVHS, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing CBDVHS that is in preclinical trials to treat various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy; and Cannabinoid Cocktail for the treatment of anti-infective diseases.

