Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.05.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $189.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.38. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,331,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,812,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.