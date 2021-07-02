SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.11

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 104825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

