Smartshare Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $585,560.34 and approximately $13,885.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030511 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

