Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up to $72.15

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.15, but opened at $73.97. Smartsheet shares last traded at $73.81, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock worth $20,158,336. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.