Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ipsen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

IPSEY opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.5877 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ipsen’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

