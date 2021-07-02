Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950 at Barclays

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,652.83 ($21.59).

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,783 ($23.30) on Monday. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,815.77. The firm has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total transaction of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

