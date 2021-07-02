Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $731.88 million, a P/E ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 231.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 30.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $759,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

