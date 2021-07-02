Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 465 ($6.08). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94), with a volume of 66,462 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £255.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.84.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

