Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 234,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,701,356. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

