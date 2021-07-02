Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 449,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 19,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,989. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

