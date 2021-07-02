Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paya were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. 16,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,476. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

