Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,300 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 162,967 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,710 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 32,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,764. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

