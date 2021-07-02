Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,730 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496,800 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 530,405 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,504 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,058,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,562 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 577,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,878,044. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.