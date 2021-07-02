South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

