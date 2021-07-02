Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern Copper has the largest copper reserves in the industry and operates high-quality, world-class assets in investment grade countries, such as Mexico and Peru. Backed by its commitment to increasing low-cost production and growth investments, the company is well poised to deliver improved results in the coming quarters. For 2021, Southern Copper expects to produce 943,000 tons of copper, 9% lower than the record production in 2020. Production will be impacted by a temporary reduction in ore grades and recoveries at the Peruvian operations. It will continue to impact production in 2022 as well. Nevertheless, rising copper prices fueled by recovering global industrial activity and automobile industry will boost the company's top-line performance this year. Pickup in industrial activity has also led to higher silver prices, which bodes well.”

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.38. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

