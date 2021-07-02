SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 89.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $346.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $255.35 and a twelve month high of $351.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

