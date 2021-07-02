Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

