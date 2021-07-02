Spiking Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 83.7% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $592,387.70 and approximately $66.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00683128 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.