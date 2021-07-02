Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKIU. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $988,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

