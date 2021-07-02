Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHPAU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,870,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000.

OHPAU remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

