Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000.

Shares of HYACU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

