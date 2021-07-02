Spring Creek Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 1.06% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PACX. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000.

NASDAQ PACX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 102,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

