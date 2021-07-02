Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $970,000 in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Authentic Equity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEAC remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. 25,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,659. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

