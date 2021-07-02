Spring Creek Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,018,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GLHAU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 73,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,338. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.